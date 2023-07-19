NJ Spotlight News: July 19, 2023

We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news, along with our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories.

Trump could be charged with third federal indictment

Former assistant U.S. attorney, county prosecutor discusses what “target letter” means.

Biden administration lends support to private prison company in lawsuit against NJ

CoreCivic claims NJ law infringes on its right to do business.

Essex prosecutors asks public’s help solving West Orange bias crimes

Evidence of bias against the LGBTQ+ community and racially biased phone call to business owners.

Air quality alerts return as smoke and haze from wildfires reemerge

Dr. Georgios Kelesidis, assistant professor at Rutgers School of Public Health, discusses how to be safe.

Black men more likely to die from melanoma, study says

Many wrongly think Black people are immune from such skin cancers.

State police takes over New Jersey port

The Waterfront Commission previously oversaw regulatory and law enforcement duties.