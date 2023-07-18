NJ Spotlight News: July 18, 2023

We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news, along with our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories.

Two Democrats join the race to unseat Republican Tom Kean Jr.

Sue Altman, progressive activist and Joe Signorello, mayor of Roselle Park running in CD-7.

More people are calling 988 crisis hotline

Surveys show 988 calls climbed 20% in New Jersey.

Newark facility is a safe haven for people with HIV/AIDS

Broadway House is NJ’s only specialized care facility for people living with HIV/AIDS.

Increased affordable housing helped diversify Franklin Township schools

Advocates say this could be a solution to segregation in NJ schools.

Workshops aim to further Holocaust education around NJ

Teachers are learning how to better educate students about the Holocaust.

NJ Transit officially signs lease on new headquarters

NJ Transit expects to occupy the new headquarters by the end of 2024.