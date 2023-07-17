NJ Spotlight News: July 17, 2023

We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news, along with our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories.

Murphy establishes maternal, infant innovation center in Trenton

The Maternal and Infant Health Innovation Center will include a birthing center.

Officials cite Daniel’s Law to stifle local reporter, raising press freedom concerns

Interview: Charlie Kratovil, Editor of New Brunswick Today

Lyme disease, and the ticks that carry it, are becoming more common in NJ

The state Department of Health logged 4,300 new Lyme cases last year.

Actors and screenwriters stand in solidarity amid ongoing strikes

“Fight for fair contracts. Fight for what we deserve,” says actor David Boreanaz

Ultimate Frisbee camp unites kids from all cultures

This is the first summer the camp is being held in the US.