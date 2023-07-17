NJ Spotlight News: July 17, 2023

We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news, along with our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories.
Murphy establishes maternal, infant innovation center in Trenton
The Maternal and Infant Health Innovation Center will include a birthing center.
Officials cite Daniel’s Law to stifle local reporter, raising press freedom concerns
Interview: Charlie Kratovil, Editor of New Brunswick Today
Lyme disease, and the ticks that carry it, are becoming more common in NJ
The state Department of Health logged 4,300 new Lyme cases last year.
Actors and screenwriters stand in solidarity amid ongoing strikes
“Fight for fair contracts. Fight for what we deserve,” says actor David Boreanaz
Ultimate Frisbee camp unites kids from all cultures
This is the first summer the camp is being held in the US.