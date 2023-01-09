NJ Spotlight News: January 9, 2023

We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news, along with our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories.

2023 State of the State preview: What to expect in Murphy’s address

Charlie Stile, Bergen Record columnist has more.

After Speaker fight, House ready for action and possibly lots of inaction

So, buckle up, America, the 118th congress is open for business.

Advocates argue facial recognition technology assaults privacy, rife for abuse

Data storage appears to be largest concern.

Business Report: Fresh food access, rental market, Rowan University pilot cannabis program

A compilation of today’s top business stories

Inland Flood Protection rule looks to revamp

DEP plans virtual public hearing for Wednesday at 1 p.m., public comment will be open until Feb. 3.

Nurses at NYC’s two largest hospitals go on strike

Elective surgeries postponed, ambulances diverted elsewhere.