NJ Spotlight News: January 6, 2023

We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news, along with our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories.

Another day, another vote for Speaker of the House

Interview: Kelly Dittmar, associate professor of political science at Rutgers-Camden.

On second anniversary of Jan. 6, a look back

“We were very lucky to survive that and still have a democracy,” said Albio Sires, a former congressman.

Fatal crashes on the rise in New Jersey

Safety advocates say crash fatalities are preventable.

Business Report: Job market, Bed Bath and Beyond bankruptcy, water infrastructure loan

A compilation of today’s top business stories

New prescription drug price caps don’t benefit everyone

Only covering about a third of NJ residents.

Biden announces new restrictions at US-Mexico border

The US will allow up to 30,000 asylum seekers from four countries.