NJ Spotlight News: January 5, 2023

We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news, along with our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories.

US House fails to elect a speaker on third day of turmoil

Kelly Dittmar, associate professor of political science at Rutgers Camden, explains where we go from here.

Proposed NJ Netflix hub gets mixed reviews

Critics warn of potential repercussions on taxpayers.

Fresh incentives for new Trenton first responder volunteers

Volunteer recruitment is seeing increasing difficulty with the cost of living rising.

Many NJ residents still haven’t applied for Anchor property-tax relief

Under the Anchor program, benefits range from $450 for renters to $1,500 for homeowners.

NJ will require media literacy courses in public schools

A move aimed at combating the rise of misinformation.

Amazon to cut 18,000 corporate and technology jobs

The layoffs represent about 6% of the company’s total corporate workforce.