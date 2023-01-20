NJ Spotlight News: January 20, 2023

We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news, along with our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories.

Startups seeking to improve maternal care get NJ funding

Products to fight morning sickness, pacifiers that can dispense infant medication

Could a Route 17 revamp end traffic bottlenecks?

Bergen County would have to acquire some properties to make room for a wider highway.

Garfield is latest NJ town to get funds to replace lead service lines

Advocates say more funding needed to replace all the lead lines in NJ.

David Sciarra to retire from Education Law Center after 26 years

“I’ll do what I can to continue to help out the cause.”

For riders with disabilities, NJ Transit’s Access Link falls short

The transit agency is working to improve the Access Link program.

HIV-focused pharmacy opens in North Bergen

It’s the only HIV-focused pharmacy in the Northeast.

New LGBTQ community center opens in Newark

“This is a way to rebuild and get people back together again.”