NJ Spotlight News: January 19, 2023

We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news, along with our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories.

Funding eligibility expanded for families of 9/11 victims

Some previously excluded from funding now eligible under 9/11 Families Act.

Murphy, lawmakers want more fiscal accountability from public colleges

They propose a series of measures to ensure more fiscal transparency.

NJ issues consumer alert over crisis pregnancy centers

Attorney for some centers said they are being unfairly tarnished.

Are you for or against a bear hunt in NJ next winter?

The state is accepting public comments until Feb. 3.

Federal grant for violence intervention efforts in Paterson

Reimagining Violence receives $1M to expand hospital-based programs.

Debt ceiling fight could spark fiscal crisis

Republican House majority and Biden administration at odds over raising the debt ceiling.

Caldwell child honored at Yale months after police incident

In October, Bobbi Wilson was trying to get rid of spotted lanternflies, when police were called.