NJ Spotlight News: January 13, 2023

We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news, along with our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories.

Prescription-free birth control to be allowed at NJ pharmacies

New law will take effect after rules are drawn up for pharmacists.

Expungement clinic works to clear cannabis convictions

It can take up to six months before the records are cleared.

Environmental advocates demand end to raids on Clean Energy Fund

They say raiding the fund imperils goals on climate change, air quality.

Quest continues for full-time homeless shelter in Ocean County

The county relies on the temperature-dependent Code Blue program.

Business Report: Corporate tax update, liquor license reform, pipeline appeal

A compilation of today’s top business stories

Aid visit to Ukraine was ‘inspiring’ for NJ emergency care doctor

Dr. Joshua Rempell provided educational training, medical support as part of 12-person team.