NJ Spotlight News: February 7, 2023

We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news, along with our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories.

NJ rescue groups send aid to earthquake victims

Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh: “The race to get supplies to the people is on.”

Living conditions are deplorable, say residents of Newark housing complex

Residents say complaints about Georgia King Village fall on deaf ears.

Civil, divorce trials suspended in 6 counties due to shortage of judges

The counties affected are Hunterdon, Somerset, Warren, Cumberland, Gloucester and Salem.

Watching the New Jersey Wind Port take shape

The state budgeted almost $500M for the initial phase of the project.

Proposal to allow a person use their preferred name on a diploma

New Jersey Parental Rights group is among those fighting proposed legislation.