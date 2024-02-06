NJ Spotlight News: February 6, 2024

We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news, along with our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories.

Assembly members battle to fill Kim’s congressional seat

Monmouth County Democrats will hold first convention to see who gets their support for the party’s nomination.

Felix DeJesus still missing two years after encounter with Paterson police

Family of Haledon man looking for answers to what happened after police responded to complaint.

NJ police could lose licenses over social media posts

New Jersey now requires members of law enforcement to be licensed.

Alleged abuse of disabled patient in Ocean County group home

NJ Advance Media report cites medical records, police reports, court documents.

Torch lighting, medals and fun at Special Olympics’ NJ Winter Games

Ninety athletes spent two days competing on the slopes at Mountain Creek Resort.