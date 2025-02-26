NJ Spotlight News: February 26, 2025

We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news and our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories.

Judge tosses corruption case against George Norcross and co-defendants

NJ Attorney General Matt Platkin vows to appeal the decision.

Mixed reviews for Murphy’s budget plan

The governor’s final budget will be debated through the end of the fiscal year.

NJ treasurer: Federal cuts could ‘change the entire picture’ on budget

Interview: Elizabeth Maher Muoio, New Jersey state treasurer

Federal workers in NJ among those targeted by DOGE

Thousands of workers have been fired as part of the Trump administration’s push to shrink the government.

Eric LeGrand: Pay home health care workers properly

LeGrand, who was paralyzed during a Rutgers football game, urged lawmakers to help.