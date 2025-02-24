NJ Spotlight News: February 24, 2025

We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news and our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories.

Trump eyes NJ military base for immigrant detention

Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst is one of the locations considered, according to NYT.

Father of Edan Alexander ‘hopeful’ for Hamas release of his son

Interview: Adi Alexander, father of Tenafly-born hostage

Uncertainty ahead of Murphy’s budget speech

The governor’s final budget plan could be his most challenging.

Ukrainian war refugees fear fading US support

Three years after Russia invaded Ukraine, refugees “don’t know what to expect.”

Massive fire at notorious Camden junkyard raises health concerns

Multiple fires have broken out at the waterfront site in recent years.