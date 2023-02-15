NJ Spotlight News: February 15, 2023

We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news, along with our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories.

After teen’s suicide, protesters demand justice, changes in school bullying policies

State records show bullying, harassment on the rise at Central Regional High School in Bayville.

More teen girls are having suicidal thoughts, CDC reports

More than half said they felt persistently sad or hopeless.

As Murphy announces new energy plans, critics call for more progress

Murphy outlines “next big steps” to fight climate change in NJ.

New bill would restrict use of AI in hiring process

Companies would have to say if artificial intelligence was used to evaluate job applications.

Business Report: State revenues rise, cannabis questions

A compilation of today’s top business stories