NJ Spotlight News: February 13, 2023

We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news, along with our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories.
Democrats tout ‘tough-on-crime’ legislation
Critics say measures will fuel racial injustice.
Banning guns in AC casinos: Legal expert weighs in
Safety of guests is priority, casino association says.
Lawmakers hear arguments over smoking ban in NJ casinos
Workers make the case in Trenton. Opponents fear loss of business to neighboring states.
Major toxic waterway cleanup kicks off in NJ
NJ sites in West Deptford, Byram and South Plainfield awarded Superfund clean-up money.
Business Report: Amazon cleared in worker deaths, opposition to power plant in Newark
A compilation of today’s top business stories
School superintendent resigns after student’s suicide
Four teens have been charged with attack on 14-year-old freshman Adriana Olivia Kuch.