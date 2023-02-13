NJ Spotlight News: February 13, 2023

We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news, along with our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories.

Democrats tout ‘tough-on-crime’ legislation

Critics say measures will fuel racial injustice.

Banning guns in AC casinos: Legal expert weighs in

Safety of guests is priority, casino association says.

Lawmakers hear arguments over smoking ban in NJ casinos

Workers make the case in Trenton. Opponents fear loss of business to neighboring states.

Major toxic waterway cleanup kicks off in NJ

NJ sites in West Deptford, Byram and South Plainfield awarded Superfund clean-up money.

Business Report: Amazon cleared in worker deaths, opposition to power plant in Newark

A compilation of today’s top business stories

School superintendent resigns after student’s suicide

Four teens have been charged with attack on 14-year-old freshman Adriana Olivia Kuch.