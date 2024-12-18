NJ Spotlight News: December 18, 2024

We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news and our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories.

Appeals court orders end of Paterson police takeover

NJ attorney general’s office has challenged the decision.

Report: NJ State Police favor drivers with law enforcement ties

The Office of the State Comptroller examined some 500 stops in 2022.

Addressing the ‘mass panic’ around NJ drones

Interview: Dr. Gary Small, chair of psychology, Hackensack Meridian Health

DACA renewals surge over Trump deportation threats

Make the Road New Jersey offers free clinics for renewals.

Ruiz the favorite to lead Latino Caucus

Issues like immigration, housing and economic opportunity are priorities.

TikTok and NJ’s small businesses

US Supreme Court to hear arguments over TikTok ban.