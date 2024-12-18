NJ Spotlight News: December 18, 2024

We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news and our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories.
Appeals court orders end of Paterson police takeover
NJ attorney general’s office has challenged the decision.
Report: NJ State Police favor drivers with law enforcement ties
The Office of the State Comptroller examined some 500 stops in 2022.
Addressing the ‘mass panic’ around NJ drones
Interview: Dr. Gary Small, chair of psychology, Hackensack Meridian Health
DACA renewals surge over Trump deportation threats
Make the Road New Jersey offers free clinics for renewals.
Ruiz the favorite to lead Latino Caucus
Issues like immigration, housing and economic opportunity are priorities.
TikTok and NJ’s small businesses
US Supreme Court to hear arguments over TikTok ban.