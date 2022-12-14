NJ Spotlight News: December 14, 2022

We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news, along with our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories.

Long-haul COVID-19 claims thousands, experts recommend bivalent booster

Other risk factors, like the flu and RSV continue.

Apparent winners called in Trenton’s runoff election

Runoffs for three at-large seats also set for Jan. 24, 2023.

Elizabeth residents disappointed over elimination of $20 rent-increase cap

Data shows NJ is the seventh most-expensive state in the country for renters.

Business Report: Interest rates increase, Horizon reorganization lawsuit, new FTX CEO

A compilation of today’s top business stories

Local community celebrates Morocco’s historic World Cup run

Morocco has ended its run with a loss to France.