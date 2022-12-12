NJ Spotlight News: December 12, 2022

We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news, along with our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories.

Can volunteer tutors help NJ kids overcome pandemic-related learning loss?

Gov. Phil Murphy has proposed inviting 5,000 volunteers to support students.

Midterm contest in 7th Congressional District was most expensive ever in NJ

The race was also the most closely watched midterm contest in the state.

Lockerbie bombing suspect in US custody

Former Libyan intelligence official allegedly involved in bombing of passenger plane in 1988.

Bills affecting privacy of elected officials come before Assembly committee

One measure calls for the redaction and nondisclosure of their home addresses.

New measure is aimed at drawing more workers to health care industry

The chronically understaffed sector faces drastic labor shortages.

Union activity surges amid tight labor market, economic pressures

“It’s a perfect storm of issues coming together at once.”