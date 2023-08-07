NJ Spotlight News: August 7, 2023

We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news, along with our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories.

NJ’s temp workers bill takes effect this week

Business groups tried to block the new law.

Growing state spending on Jersey City art museum stirs critics

The project is pitched as key to the redevelopment of Journal Square’s neighborhood.

NJ’s Board of Education approves new equity, gender rules

Interview: Hannah Gross, NJ Spotlight News’ education and child welfare writer

State and Hackensack Meridian launch separate Naloxone programs

Interview: Dr. Aakash Shah, chief of addiction medicine at Hackensack Meridian Health

Partnerships in Camden are creating new homeownership

An abandoned lot is being transformed into new homes.

Four new offshore wind projects proposed for NJ

Two of the new proposals would place the wind turbines beyond the view of the NJ coast.

NJ is now the only state that bans self-serve gas

Oregon passed a law allowing self-service statewide.