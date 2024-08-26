NJ Spotlight News: August 26, 2024

We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news and our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories.

Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh joins race to succeed Rep. Bill Pascrell

Sen. Nellie Pou seems to be a front-runner in the race.

Jersey City to face fines if it does not rehire police fired for cannabis use

The deadline to reinstate two officers is the end of this week.

AG Matt Platkin explains new police guidelines for mental health calls

Rules are intended to “slow and stabilize” encounters between police and barricaded people.

Bob Menendez’s wife gets her next court date

Nadine Menendez’s trial was delayed due to her breast cancer diagnosis.

Passengers savor brief NJ Transit fare holiday

The fare holiday will cost NJ Transit an estimated $19 million.