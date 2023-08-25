NJ Spotlight News: August 25, 2023

We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news, along with our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories.

No ‘backroom politics’ in LD 27 candidate shuffle, Democratic leader asserts

Interview: LeRoy Jones, NJ Democratic State Committee chairman

Paterson scrambles to place students after school ceiling collapse

Repairs at PS 3 will take months to complete.

Cannabis trade group blames state bureaucracy for ‘doom loop’

New Jersey Cannabis Trade Association slams delays in licensing and business approvals.

NJ lawmakers urge expanded access to fentanyl test strips

Booker, Gottheimer say greater access will save lives amid drug overdose crisis.

New nursing school at William Paterson University

Interview: Joshua Powers, provost of William Paterson University

Complaint alleges Medieval Times violated workers’ rights

National Labor Relations Board says company was at fault in efforts to stop workers from unionizing.