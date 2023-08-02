NJ Spotlight News: August 2, 2023

We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news, along with our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories.

Trump indictment: Assessing the charges

Interview: Former New Jersey Attorney General John Farmer Jr.

Princeton graduate pleads guilty to Jan. 6 involvement

Manahawkin resident is due to be sentenced on Nov. 1.

Sheila Oliver remembered as a political trailblazer

The lieutenant governor, who died Tuesday, is remembered for her grace and grit.

School board OKs mental health funding for students amid angry outbursts

Reversal by Ramapo Indian Hills board, which last week voted to cancel mental health programs.

Menendez promotes legislation to boost apprenticeships

NJ senator says aim is to expand access to apprenticeship programs.