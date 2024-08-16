NJ Spotlight News: August 16, 2024

We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news and our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories.

What’s behind Helmy’s pick to US Senate?

Interview: Political analysts Julie Roginsky and Mike DuHaime

Kim: Never made a play for US Senate appointment

“For me it was just about November 5th.”

Body-cam footage of fatal police shooting in Fort Lee

Victoria Lee was killed by Fort Lee police during mental health crisis call.

Happy for fare holiday, NJ Transit riders want longer-term upgrades

One-week fare break will cost the cash-strapped agency an estimated $19M.

Landmark Ocean City amusement park set to close

No word on what will replace Gillian’s Wonderland Pier, a landmark on the boardwalk.