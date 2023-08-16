NJ Spotlight News: August 16, 2023

We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news, along with our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories.

Poll: Race, gender should not factor when Murphy chooses successor to Oliver

Interview: Patrick Murray, Monmouth University Polling Institute

Residents of East Orange apartment building sue over poor living conditions

“Filing these lawsuits is only the first step in what may be a long legal battle.”

Pallone: Curbs on prescription drug prices were outcome of federal law

NJ congressman joins other Democrats in touting impact of Inflation Reduction Act.

Atlantic City gets second recreational cannabis dispensary

The city paused new license grants in late July.

Homeless population has increased in NJ: New report

The state’s homeless population is now more than 10,000, study says.