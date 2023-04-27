NJ Spotlight News: April 27, 2023

We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news, along with our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories.

Showing how Narcan works in fight against opioid epidemic

About eight people a day die of opioid overdoses in New Jersey.

Residents still frustrated with the pace of repairs at Newark housing complex

Judge gives management company another two weeks.

State investigates possible corruption in Camden, ties to power broker George Norcross

State tax incentives are reported to be focus of investigation.

NJ’s child population decreases, but racial diversity is growing

Interview: Peter Chen, senior policy analyst, New Jersey Policy Perspective

Want to reduce beach erosion? Try coconuts

Coconut fibers are key in a shoreline project on the Shark River in Neptune.

Where should remaining NJ pandemic aid go?

Gov. Phil Murphy has already proposed ideas for how to spend the $1 billion.