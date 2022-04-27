NJ Spotlight News: April 27, 2022

We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news, along with our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories.

Cops and cannabis: It’s a conundrum

Some NJ mayors and lawmakers want to bar cannabis use for off-duty police officers.

Antisemitic incidents at all-time high in NJ in 2021, ADL reports

Interview with Scott Richman, regional director, Anti-Defamation League of New York and New Jersey

Residents reiterate opposition to plan for new power plant in Newark

Environmental advocates, neighbors say Ironbound section is already overburdened with pollution.

Restaurants prepare for plastic bag ban

Restaurants and other food establishments will still be able to use paper bags.

Business Report: Hospitals’ economic impact, traffic’s back, mortgage rates climb

A compilation of today’s top business stories.

Chalk line marks climate-change danger zone in one NJ town

Climate researchers draw chalk borders to show effects of sea level rise in Sayreville.