NJ Spotlight News: April 26, 2023

We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news, along with our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories.

Newark unveils strategic plan to curtail gun violence

Mayor Baraka says crime in the city has been steadily decreasing.

Biden rerun puts any Murphy presidential ambitions on hold

Same for Booker, says columnist Charles Stile. On GOP side, what are Chris Christie’s chances?

More than 1 in 3 NJ households struggling financially, report says

Interview: Stephanie Hoopes, director of the United for ALICE program

Shoppers line up as Bed Bath & Beyond starts shutdown

Big-box chain says June 30 will be its last day.

Will Kushner company allow search for artifacts at Perth Amboy site?

Historians want to look for links to historic Black figure.

Montclair firefighters sue over alleged racial discrimination

The lawsuit claims fire department’s promotion process favors whites firefighters.

Two South Jersey health care systems sign merger agreement

Cape Regional Health System, Cooper University Health Care agree to combine operations.