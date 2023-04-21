NJ Spotlight News: April 21, 2023

We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news, along with our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories.

One year on, cannabis business flourishes for some in NJ

But frustration over social equity applications, prohibitive barriers.

Menendez unveils new blueprint for border, immigration

In an interview about the plan, NJ senator also criticizes Biden approach.

Community solar projects seen as key to NJ’s clean-energy targets

Some advocates say more focus is needed on communities of color, low income.

New regulations to address problem gambling

The regulations include the elimination of gambling ads in certain places.