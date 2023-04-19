NJ Spotlight News: April 19, 2023

We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news, along with our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories.

White House declares xylazine-laced fentanyl is ’emerging drug threat’

Xylazine is a powerful sedative approved for veterinary use.

BLM Paterson opens harm reduction center

Its focus is on a person’s overall health and well-being.

Frustration at NJIT over lack of new contract

Adjuncts, graduate and postdoctoral students have been working without a contract.

NJ Transit predicts major funding shortfall in 2025

With COVID-19 relief funds dwindling, agency says options are higher fares or more state aid.

Attorney sues to move trial delayed by NJ’s judge shortage

Court administrator urges governor, lawmakers to appoint more judges.

Congressional Democrats demand ‘real solutions’ to marine mammal deaths

Two more bottlenose dolphins were found dead over the weekend.

End of emergency SNAP benefits drives more people to food pantries

More than 1,000 people at a Drive Up and Go Food Distribution in Newark