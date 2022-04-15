NJ Spotlight News: April 15, 2022

We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news, along with our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories.

More nurses graduate, but hospitals still short-staffed

Nursing schools are also facing a faculty shortage.

First lady Tammy Murphy on steps to end NJ’s maternal health ‘crisis’

“Institutional racism is one hundred percent of the root cause.”

New wellness center aims to close gap in maternal care

In Newark, the South Ward Wellness Center will have a specific focus on expectant mothers.

Case count rises in Colonia High School cancer mystery

Testing of soil at the high school began this week.

Why one NJ brewer decided to make oyster beer

Some of the proceeds will go to help clean up New Jersey’s waters and restore oyster beds.