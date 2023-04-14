NJ Spotlight News: April 14, 2023

We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news, along with our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories.

Camden, Newark faculty demand parity with main Rutgers campus

Union representative says faculty in New Brunswick routinely get paid more.

Trenton to pay $1.9M to settle police wrongful death lawsuit

Stephen Dolceamore died in police custody in April 2020.

Cannabis commission shock, rejects license renewal for largest supplier

The Cannabis Regulatory Commission declined to renew Curaleaf’s adult-use annual license.

New coalition of mayors to push for liquor license reform

It’s a bipartisan coalition of 90 mayors from across New Jersey.

Environmental scientists urge more straight talk about oceans

They say better communication needed on benefits of action on climate change.

Charitable pharmacy celebrates 1-year anniversary in Red Bank

The state’s first pharmacy of its kind gives free medication to eligible customers.