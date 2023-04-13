NJ Spotlight News: April 13, 2023

We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news, along with our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories.

Appeals court lets abortion pill remain available, but with restrictions

A lower-court ruling had earlier suspended approval of and access to mifepristone.

What’s likely to happen next in court battle over abortion pill?

Biden administration asks Supreme Court to take up the issue.

Firefighters gaining control of West Milford wildfire

Wildfire risk increases amid record temperatures, no rain in immediate forecast.

Rutgers strike: Students fear delayed exams, graduation

Final exams are looming and commencement is due in May.

‘Free Evan’ campaign highlights plight of reporter jailed in Russia

“He’ll survive, he’ll thrive as a journalist and do other great thing.”

Last-minute filers have some extra time before Tax Day

Some tips and how to spot scammers

Pop-up museum in Newark is aimed at inspiring more people to vote

“Voting Power Experience” highlights significant events in the Civil Rights Movement.