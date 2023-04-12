NJ Spotlight News: April 12, 2023

We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news, along with our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories.

Firefighters have ‘good handle’ on massive Ocean County wildfire

More than 150 households had to evacuate Tuesday. All have been allowed back home.

Some progress reported in Rutgers contract talks

But one union organizer says more needed on “big structural issues.”

Rutgers strike: What are the prospects for a quick resolution?

Governor’s involvement “can play play a very significant role.”

Fulop was first. Who else could run for governor?

There are plenty of potential candidates, Democratic and Republican.

Bloomfield College merger with MSU awaits approvals

Six key approvals are needed before deal can be finalized.

The push for more trees, greener Newark

Federal funds will allow for tree-planting program, cleaner environment.