NJ Spotlight News: April 11, 2023

We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news, along with our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories.

Rutgers strike could expand, contract talks continue

Union for workers who provide dining, other services considers strike authorization vote.

Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop announces run for governor

He’s the first Democrat to declare candidacy for a race that’s two years away.

Outrage over possible ban on abortion pill

A judge in Texas is seeking to block the use of mifepristone.

Major review of Medicaid eligibility underway

All Medicaid patients must complete an application.

Murphy orders de-emphasis on college degrees for certain state jobs

Civil Service Commission to identify jobs that don’t need a college diploma