NJ Republican leader delights in Trump’s early moves

Bob Hugin, chair of the New Jersey Republican State Committee, says the country is headed back in the right direction under the leadership of President Donald Trump.

“I think the first thing he’s done is deliver on the campaign promise of securing the border. We now are controlled. We’re a country again. I’m a big fan of immigration, which I think most people are, but we need to have it controlled. We need to have the border controlled, let people come in that are legally here. A lot more work [is] being done to get the country safe again, get the economy going, deregulation, a lot of positive things [are] going on,” Hugin said in an interview with NJ Spotlight News.

The massive cuts to federal departments and funding do not concern him, Hugin said.

When asked about the Department of Education firing half of its staff, Hugin said, “Well, I think the question is, what is the role of that department? Do we need a Department of Education? … Let’s be clear, the education system in New Jersey is broken and failed. The minority kids in inner cities, the poor white kids in rural areas, are destined to a life of not the kind of opportunity they should have educationally or economically because of the poor educational system. And we’ve refused to make reforms. But education is a local issue, it’s a city, it’s a county, it’s a state thing. Federal government should provide resources, but it shouldn’t be blocking in the way, telling people how to run education.”

As for the tariffs set by President Trump, and the economic impact they could have, Hugin said, “The way I look at it is, when you’re someone like President Trump that’s a negotiator, a deal doer, I don’t worry about the process, whether it’s legislation or trade negotiations. It’s not a pretty process. It’s the results that matter. So President Trump will be judged on his performance. Did he deliver lower prices, the economy growing, freeing it from strangling regulation? All good things that he promised, and he’s working on them,” adding, “No, I don’t agree with 100 percent of things. But I’m very much aligned with what he’s done so far and where we’re headed.”