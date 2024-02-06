NJ police could lose licenses over social media posts

A newly effective law in New Jersey requires anyone serving in law enforcement to hold a valid license issued by the state’s Police Training Commission. New Jersey joins more than 40 other states that require such licenses. And as part of the licensing process, the social media posts of officers could soon be scrutinized.

Under proposed rules, licenses could be revoked for posting, sharing or commenting on content that supports “hatred or bias toward individuals or groups based on race, creed, color, national origin, ancestry, sex, marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, or any other protected characteristic … where the conduct or behavior would undermine public confidence in the ability of the individual law enforcement officer.”

“If you’re putting out biased content onto your social media platforms, that can impact your ability to serve the residents of this state, and you can be held accountable for that,” New Jersey Attorney General Matt Platkin said.

A 60-day public comment period on the rules runs until mid-March.