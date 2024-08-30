NJ petitions feds to curb air pollution of ‘forever chemicals’

Garden State officials are calling on the federal government to create new protections from “forever chemicals” polluting the air.

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, along with the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality and the New Mexico Environment Department, petitioned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday to list four chemicals as hazardous under the federal Clean Air Act.

The chemicals — perfluorooctanoic acid, or PFOA; perfluorooctane sulfonic acid, or PFOS; perfluorononanoic acid, or PFNA; and hexafluoropropylene oxide-dimer acid, or Gen X — are among the most common types of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, a family of thousands of chemicals typically referred to as PFAS.

These chemicals have long been used in all sorts of products because they are extremely durable and resistant to corrosion. But the same properties that make the chemicals useful to industry also make them almost impossible to break down naturally. PFAS have been linked to serious health effects in humans, like kidney cancer, birth defects and pregnancy complications.

State leaders have for years tried to address PFAS pollution, which is widespread in New Jersey. Dozens of drinking water systems around the state have been found to have high levels of the chemicals in recent years.

Air pollution, particularly from industrial facilities that use PFAS, is known to be a source of the problem in New Jersey.