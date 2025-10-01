NJ lieutenant governor hopefuls stick to script in debate

As two relative unknowns in the eyes of most New Jersey voters, the candidates for lieutenant governor made their cases Tuesday night as to why they are qualified to be the state’s second-in-command.

The Republican candidate, James Gannon, is the Morris County Sheriff, running with gubernatorial hopeful and former state Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli. On Tuesday at the lieutenant governor candidates’ lone debate, Gannon leaned into his law enforcement background.

“I’ve been involved in law enforcement my whole life,” Gannon said. “I’ve been from the local cop level, to the major crime unit in the county to the FBI’s Joint Terrorism task force. . . So I’ve been in leadership roles for much of my life.

The Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor is Dale Caldwell, president of Centenary University and son of civil rights leader Reverend Gilbert Caldwell Jr., who marched with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. He’s running with U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-11th) and on Tuesday also emphasized his public service.

“I’m also a pastor of Covenant United Methodist Church in Plainfield,” he said. “I spent two decades on the New Brunswick Board of Education and was president of the largest special needs school district, the Educational Services Commission of New Jersey.”

During the debate, the candidates sounded off on several familiar issues that are top of mind for voters, from electricity costs to immigration policy, from transportation issues to taxes. Gannon promised property taxes would decrease under Republican leadership, and that a Ciattarelli administration would also end NJ Transit’s annual 3% rate increases.

Gannon also reiterated his running mate’s promise to undo the state’s Immigrant Trust Directive that limits New Jersey law enforcement’s cooperation with federal immigration officers. But he also said he supports a pathway to citizenship.

“If there’s no crime, and they’ve been here and they’ve had no problems and things like that, I’d have no problem giving them some type of pathway so they could stay,” he said.

Caldwell didn’t give a clear answer on whether a Sherrill administration would keep the Immigrant Trust Directive. “We would make sure the people are safe, we’re going to make sure that the laws of the Constitution are followed, [and] the laws of New Jersey,” he said.

Where to watch the second gubernatorial debate The second debate between Ciattarelli and Sherrill is slated for Wednesday, Oct. 8 and broadcast live from the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center on both WABC and WPVI. It will be streamed on all digital platforms, including websites abc7ny.com and 6abc.com respectively, mobile apps and streaming channels for both stations as well as ABC News LIVE. WXTV Univision 41 New York will livestream the debate with Spanish Captioning. The debate will also be streamed in Spanish exclusively on VIX 24/7, simulcast on Q-Buena 1280 AM.

Housing and property taxes were big issues as well.

Gannon said a Ciattarelli administration would alter the Mt. Laurel affordable housing mandates that require municipalities to build their “fair share” of affordable housing. He didn’t provide specifics on how the administration would do so.

He was also supportive of the existing Anchor tax relief program, a program his running mate has called a gimmick.

“The only thing we have to be careful of is this, you can’t put $1 in this pocket and take $5 out of this pocket,” he said. “But I think yes, we have to stick with that. People need those moneys to get on their feet, to stay on their feet. We have to do that.”

Caldwell said a Sherrill administration would look to reform NJ Transit operations, and he said the administration would seek to reduce property taxes but may find that a challenge given the funding climate in Washington.