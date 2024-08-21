NJ leaders mourn Rep. Pascrell’s passing

U.S. Rep. Bill Pascrell Jr., the tough-talking Democrat from Paterson, died Wednesday at the age of 87. He spent 14 terms in Congress and would have been the oldest member of the House of Representatives if he won reelection in November.

Pascrell had been hospitalized in July for a respiratory infection and was moved to a rehabilitation facility earlier this month. But he was rushed back to the hospital just days later.

“It is with deep sadness that we announce that Bill Pascrell Jr., our beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away this morning,” Pascrell’s family said in a statement Wednesday posted to social media. “As our United States Representative, Bill fought to his last breath to return to the job he cherished and to the people he loved. Bill lived his entire life in Paterson and had an unwavering love for the city he grew up in and served. He is now at peace after a lifetime devoted to our great nation America.”

Before joining Congress in 1997, Pascrell was a high school history teacher and served as Paterson’s mayor as well as in the state Assembly. He was widely known for his sharp elbows in New Jersey’s rough-and-tumble politics and also for his sharp criticisms of Donald Trump.

Among other accomplishments, Pascrell was a fierce advocate for first responders and led the successful fight to get Paterson’s Great Falls included in the national park system.

Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday called Pascrell “a giant of New Jersey and a lifelong champion for our most vulnerable neighbors.”

“He was a mentor, he was a friend,” added Assemblywoman Shavonda Sumter (D-Passaic). “He really loved fighting for New Jersey and for the least of those. He is going to be missed and here at the [Democratic] convention, we’re all talking about the fighter that he was.”

Sumter, who considered running against Pascrell in this year’s Democratic primary, declined to say whether she would seek the seat.

“At this time, we’re sending love to his family and our deepest condolences,” she said.