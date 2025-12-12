NJ lawmakers want to ban masks for ICE agents

New Jersey lawmakers advanced a bill that would bar law enforcement officers — including U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents — from masking their faces during public operations.

Supporters say the move is needed to ensure transparency amid rising reports of masked immigration officers refusing to identify themselves during raids. Immigrant advocates argue hidden identities fuel fear and confusion, while critics, including Homeland Security officials, call the proposal unconstitutional and vow not to comply.

The bill cleared its first committee hurdle along party lines but still faces significant legal and political challenges as the legislative session winds down.