Tuesday is the final day to register to vote for November’s election in New Jersey which sees the governor’s race topping the ballot, along with all 80 seats in the Assembly and local contests across the state.

And this year’s governor’s race between Republican Jack Ciattarelli and Democrat Mikie Sherrill is shaping up to be one of the most contentious in years.

The second and final mandatory debate this week saw both candidates engage in personal attacks.

Sherrill accused Ciattarelli, a former businessman and assemblyman running a third tie for governor, of profiting off the opioid crisis. Ciattarelli continued his attacks on her Naval Academy record , where Sherrill was barred from walking at her graduation for refusing to name classmates involved in a cheating scandal.

“Tens of thousands here as you published misinformation, as you got more people addicted, as you got paid to develop an app so that more people could get more opioids and die,” Sherrill said.

Ciattarelli responded: “With regard to everything she just said about my professional career, which provided my family, it’s a lie. I’m proud of my career. I got to walk at my college graduation. I never broke the law.”

Ciattarelli’s campaign is calling the claim defamatory and announced plans to file a lawsuit.

Their race is expected to be close. Ciattarelli came close to beating Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy four years ago and President Donald Trump, a Republican, did better than expected with voters in the state last year.

Democrats still hold the edge in overall voter registration. But Republicans have added roughly 164,000 new voters since the last gubernatorial election in 2021. That’s a 10% jump. Democrats lost over 51,000 thousand registered voters during the same time period.