NJ gives new support to farmers of color

New Jersey is taking steps to make sure farmers of color get the support they need. Gov. Phil Murphy recently signed a law to create a registry for minority, women and underserved farmers, with the aim of bringing more equity to the farming community. It would, for example, provide greater access to loans, which farmers in underrepresented communities often can’t get.

Many farmers agree the registry is a good start but say more resources need to be made available. Cynthia Hall, co-owner of Free Haven Farms in Lawnside, said, “We’re a small operation so it’s a big deal … Hopefully it will allow us to go after more funding and expand.”