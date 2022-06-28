NJ courts soon to get seven new judges amid dire shortage?

A Senate committee approved seven judicial nominees Monday. Next up, a full Senate vote

Briana Vannozzi, Anchor | June 28, 2022 | Law & Public Safety, More Issues

The Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday approved seven of Gov. Phil Murphy’s judicial nominees, making steps toward chipping away at the state’s dire shortage of Superior Court judges. Those nominees will now go on for a full vote in the Senate on Tuesday.

The judicial shortage has worsened a backlog of cases that began during pandemic-related shutdowns and grew so severe that some counties suspended certain types of trials altogether. If approved, the nominees will be among the most diverse on a bench that’s filled predominately by white males.

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TAGS: JUDICIAL NOMINEES JUDICIAL SHORTAGE NJ COURTS NJ JUDGES NJ SENATE PHIL MURPHY SENATE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE
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