NJ courts soon to get seven new judges amid dire shortage?

The Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday approved seven of Gov. Phil Murphy’s judicial nominees, making steps toward chipping away at the state’s dire shortage of Superior Court judges. Those nominees will now go on for a full vote in the Senate on Tuesday.

The judicial shortage has worsened a backlog of cases that began during pandemic-related shutdowns and grew so severe that some counties suspended certain types of trials altogether. If approved, the nominees will be among the most diverse on a bench that’s filled predominately by white males.