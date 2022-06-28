NJ abortion providers fear violence, request security after Roe overturned

At New Jersey’s more than 70 abortion clinics, the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent ruling overturning Roe v. Wade has definitely increased security concerns. Providers like Metropolitan Medical Associates in Englewood — which sees protesters every Saturday — have reached out to local police and the Bergen County Sheriff while volunteer escorts organize safety protocols, mindful of past violence against abortion clinics elsewhere.

Even before the Roe ruling, the National Abortion Federation reported skyrocketing violence at clinics: Assaults rose from 15 in 2018 to 123 last year nationwide. Bomb threats soared 80%. Stalking has spiked 600% since 2020. Roxanne Sutocky from the Women’s Center in Cherry Hill said she has received mailed threats at home and that protesters video clients and clinicians. And now she fears it could get worse.