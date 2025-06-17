Newark’s ‘guaranteed income’ program draws praise

Newark’s two-year-old “guaranteed income” pilot program has provided a big safety net to its recipients so far, with some new data to back it up.

Newark has released the latest tracking from the program’s 400 recipients, saying it has found that the low-income individuals who received the modest checks benefited in several ways. For example, they were less likely to be evicted from their housing, more likely to save money, and the children in the household were more likely to excel in school, the city said.

“I think it’s timely that we talk about this now and that we try to expand it now,” said Newark Mayor Ras Baraka. “Especially in an environment where the richest people in the world are trying to take food out of the mouths of some of the most struggling in this country and the world, taking food and medicine from people.”

“Science is under attack,” added Dr. Amy Castro, co-founder and faculty director at UPenn’s Center for Guaranteed Income Research. “We have some institutions that are crumbling a little bit. The cornerstone of Mayors for Guaranteed Income and the cornerstone of what Mayor Baraka has been doing is saying we are going to lead in one hand with science, and on the other hand with human rights.”

One of the 400 beneficiaries is Jennymarie Idrobo, who receives biweekly checks of $250. She described how the money helped her to replace her boiler and pay down some student debt.

“All of my money was invested into myself, and my future and my family,” she said.