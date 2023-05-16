Former Newark police officer standing trial for 2019 shooting

The criminal trial began Tuesday of a former Newark police officer charged in a fatal shooting. Jovanny Crespo is standing trial for firing his weapon three times from three locations during a wild car chase in 2019. That ultimately killed the driver Gregory C. Griffin and wounded the passenger Andrew Dixon, who Crespo says pointed a gun at him. The case centers on whether deadly use of force was justified — an issue that’s become a point of contention between law enforcement and the communities they serve.

“What the law doesn’t provide, and what the criminal justice system doesn’t allow is for the defendant or any police officer to be judge jury and executioner,” said Deputy Chief Assistant Prosecutor Alexander Albu.

Defense attorney Patrick Toscano argued that Crespo’s life was in danger and the shooting fell within the attorney general’s guidelines for use of force, which justify it when there’s, “imminent danger of death or serious bodily injury to the officer or another person.”

Both sides maintain that the extensive video evidence will prove their cases. Dozens of other officers who were at the scene are expected to be called as witnesses in a trial that is being closely watched in a city with a troubled history of police-community relations.