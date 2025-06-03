Newark mayor sues federal officials over arrest

Upping the stakes in the now-famous confrontation, Newark Mayor Ras Baraka announced Tuesday that he is filing a lawsuit against interim U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Alina Habba over his arrest last month outside the Delaney Hall immigration detention center.

Also named in the lawsuit is Ricky Patel, the special agent in charge at the federal Department of Homeland Security.

The lawsuit stems from Baraka’s May 9 arrest outside Delaney Hall, where he was attending what he called an oversight visit with three members of New Jersey’s congressional delegation. Baraka was the only person detained that day and was charged with trespassing. But charges were dropped soon after, and the federal judge overseeing the case sharply criticized Habba’s handling of the prosecution.

Baraka said the legal action isn’t personal, but rather a demand for responsibility from those in power. “This is not about revenge or not about me going after individuals because I think they have wronged me, specifically,” he said. “Ultimately, I think this is about them taking accountability for what has happened to me.”

The lawsuit also comes at a politically pivotal moment for the mayor, as Baraka campaigns as one of six Democratic candidates in New Jersey’s hotly contested gubernatorial primary next Tuesday.

The mayor is suing both federal officials for false arrest and malicious prosecution and is additionally suing Habba for defamation. Habba posted a statement on X, dismissing Baraka’s legal move.

“My advice to the mayor – feel free to join me in prioritizing violent crime and public safety. Far better use of time for the great citizens of New Jersey,” she wrote.