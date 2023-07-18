Newark facility is a safe haven for people with HIV/AIDS

Newark’s Broadway House for Continuing Care is New Jersey’s only specialized care facility for people living with HIV/AIDS. Two friends at the facility made history after becoming the first mixed-sex roommates at the Broadway House. This wasn’t possible before 2021, until a bill preventing discrimination against LGBTQ+ long-term care residents was signed into law.

“…We bring together a team of qualified individuals, infectious disease physicians, nurses, practitioners, drug counselors, and psychiatrists to come together to address all the needs of our residents,” said James Gonzalez, CEO and president of Broadway House for Continuing Care.

Chasing the Dream: Poverty and Opportunity in America is a multiplatform public media initiative that provides a deeper understanding of the impact of poverty on American society. Major funding for this initiative is provided by the JPB Foundation. Additional funding is provided by Ford Foundation.