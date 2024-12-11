New Wharton State Forest access map draws mixed reaction

The new Wharton State Forest Visting Vehicle Use Map is now in effect after a process that took several years and involved public input, research and surveys.

The map will enhance safety, improve access to emergency responses and protect the integrity of sensitive habitats, according to the state Department of Environmental Protection. Emergency access is a priority for the DEP in the fire-prone forest. The Mullica River Fire scorched 15,000 acres in Wharton in 2022 after being started by an illegal campfire and smaller fires are common.

Reaction to the map has been mixed.

“In some regards I don’t expect anyone to be completely happy and that’s kind of where we want to be, right in the middle. We could’ve been more restrictive because there are natural resource concerns throughout, the forests and historic resource concerns and yet we were trying to still meet the public … with a reasonable network of roads [that] access all the places people want to go to,” said John Cecil, assistant commissioner of State Parks, Forests and Historic Sites at the Department of Environmental Protection.

“It’s the most commonsense thing in the world, but there are people who have developed an expectation of use that has never been authorized, never been allowed …[and] they want to keep doing what the state forest was never designed to be used for — mudding in the wetlands. That’s damaging to the habitat and damaging to the trails. It’s dangerous to people who want to enjoy the place,” said Jason Howell, public lands advocate with the Pinelands Preservation Alliance.

John Druding of Open Trails NJ, who described the reasoning behind the map as “overblown,” said, “One of the things I’m disappointed about is the way DEP is portraying their actions. Several times we’ve heard the commissioner and assistant commissioner say that, well, we aren’t really closing down roads within Wharton, these are roads were already underwater or impassable or inaccessible already, and so you weren’t able to travel those roads to begin with when in fact nothing could be farther than the case. … I would feel more comfortable with it if they were honest about what they are doing and how they are going about it.”