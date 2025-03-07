New report reveals backroom E-ZPass deal

Several lawmakers are raising questions about the state’s new $1.73 billion E-ZPass deal, after a recent news report revealed the contract was awarded through a mostly closed-door process with virtually no public disclosure.

The report by investigative journalist Jeff Pillets of The Jersey Vindicator found the New Jersey Turnpike Authority selected a company named TransCore LP to run NJ E-ZPass operations, despite its bid being $250 million higher than the next-lowest qualified bidder and the company having alleged ties to the Chinese Communist Party.

The new contract comes as tolls on the Turnpike have shot up more than 40% over the past few years and amid broader concerns about government transparency.

“The Turnpike Authority said that they were chosen because they had the best experience and that they offered the best solutions to customer service that have plagued the Turnpike and E-ZPass for a long time now,” said Pillets in an interview with NJ Spotlight News. “But we found that there were questions about the background of this company, connecting it to security issues, connecting it to foreign governments, China in particular.

“And we also found that there were issues in the way it was rewarded,” he continued. “There seemed to be sort of a veil of secrecy and a lack of public documentation over the process in which this contract was awarded.”

Pillets said it is maybe the biggest contract that the Turnpike Authority has ever awarded. “It’s not really chump change,” he said.